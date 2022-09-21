Maharashtra: Two labourers killed, 3 injured in wall collapse incident in Dombivli

In a tragic incident, two labours have died and at least three have reportedly been injured after a wall collapsed during construction of a new wall in the Kopar area of Dombivli in Thane, Maharashtra.
The injured are being taken to a hospital.
Further details on the incident is awaited.
This is a developing story.
