Maharashtra: Two labourers killed, 3 injured in wall collapse incident in Dombivli

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

In a tragic incident, two labours have died and at least three have reportedly been injured after a wall collapsed during construction of a new wall in the Kopar area of Dombivli in Thane, Maharashtra.

The injured are being taken to a hospital.

Further details on the incident is awaited.

This is a developing story.

