Maharashtra: Two held with revolver in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Two men were nabbed here in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver and two bullets, a crime branch official said.
The firearm was recovered during a raid conducted by crime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrial area. The two men, who are in their 20s, were detained and handed over to the Waluj police for further action, the official added.
