Maharashtra: Tremor felt in Palghar

Palghar: Palghar tehsil Palghar district recorded a low-intensity quake on Wednesday evening, an official said. A tremor of magnitude 3 was experienced at 8.20 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to property, he added. On July 24, a series of tremors shook the district, leading to death of a farmer in house collapse. The district’s Dahanu and Talasari tehsils have been experiencing tremors since November 2018.