Maharashtra: Traitors have no courage to face elections, says Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

Amid ongoing tussle between Thackeray faction and Shinde camp, the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of Supreme Court hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by both on Monday targeted the rebel legislators and claimed that "Traitors have no courage to face elections."

‘’ All I want to say is that whatever happens in court tomorrow, I have faith in the judiciary. Also, the sentiments of the people are with us. People are just waiting for elections. However, the traitors do not have the courage to face the election. The people will teach the traitors a lesson,’’ he said in his interaction with the party workers on Sunday.

Referring to the alleged exchange of money to lure party legislators, Thackeray claimed that he was also receiving boxes but clarified that they were of party membership and affidavits expressing the loyalty with Shiv Sena formed by late Bal Thackeray.

In a veiled attack on the Eknath Shinde faction, Thackeray on Saturday said the party is not an object lying in the open which can be picked up by anyone who can stake claim over its legacy, adding that the Sena's foundations are "deep-rooted and strong". He claimed that



Shiv Sena will never cease to exist.

Thackeray’s move to target Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came days after the latter during the Dahi Handi festival claimed that he already broke the 50 layer handi (referring to a coup by taking away 40 party legislators and 10 independents that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government). Shinde strongly defended his rebellion saying that the Shiv Sena-BJP government has come to power which is based on the thoughts of Bal Thackeray, Atal Behari Vajpayee and LK Advani.



Meanwhile, Thackeray released the performance report of Maharashtra Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. Thackeray strongly defended Gorhe’s move to reprimand the Shinde camp minister Gulabrao Patil for his attempt to speak in the state council in breach of decorum. Thackeray said even the Chief Minister will also have to follow the decorum and house protocols.