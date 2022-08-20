Dirty politics is being played to finish Shiv Sena, Thackeray family: Aaditya |

At the Shiv Samvad Yatra in Jalgaon especially in the constituencies of rebel legislators, the Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed the rebel legislators and claimed that while Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion, got the Chief Minister’s post, others are left high and dry. Commenting on the response especially in the constituencies of rebel Shiv Sena legislators, Aaditya said, ‘’I have no words for the amazing response for rallies despite the heat! Youth, women, everyone!’’

Aaditya, who received an overwhelming response in water resources minister Gulabrao Patil’s Jalgaon rural constituency, alleged that dirty politics was being played not just to finish Shiv Sena but the Thackeray family also. In an emotional appeal to the party workers, Aaditya requested them not to desert but remain with the Thackeray family.

Aaditya lashed out at rebel leaders saying that they were calling themselves Shiv Sainiks but they have brought shame to Maharashtra by indulging into treachery. ‘’Resign as the legislator and fight fresh election,’’ he told the rebel legislators.

‘’Last Diwali, these (rebel) MLAs, MPs attended the customary dinner at Varsha bungalow (the official residence of the Chief Minister) and took their pictures. However, later they betrayed Shiv Sena,’’ claimed Aaditya. ‘’This betrayal is not with Shiv Sena but with humanity. Uddhav Saheb was going to undergo surgery. At that time, instead of helping, these rebel MLAs were preparing to topple the government,’’ he said.

Aaditya claimed that the 40 legislators staged a coup not for Hindutva but because of their monstrous ambitions. ‘’The Shinde government is an illegal government and it will collapse soon,’’ he said.