 Maharashtra Tragedy: 17 Killed, 18 Injured In Nagpur Factory Blast; PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin
At least 17 people were killed and 18 injured in a massive explosion at an explosives factory operated by SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur. The PMO announced financial aid for victims, while Devendra Fadnavis ordered a thorough probe. Rescue operations continue as authorities investigate the cause of the blast.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: At least 17 persons were killed in a massive blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the victims.

PMO's Tweet

In a post on X, the PMO said, “The explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.”

article-image

About The Incident

The blast occurred at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, located at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district. The impact of the explosion was severe, causing significant casualties and injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to hospitals in Nagpur for treatment, police officials said.

article-image

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Tweet

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely unfortunate and tragic”. In a post on X, he said, “The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I am in constant contact with the local administration. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families.”

“In this incident, 18 people have been injured. The injured have been promptly shifted to Nagpur. I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery. Orders have been issued for a thorough investigation into this incident,” he added.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at the site, with emergency response teams working to clear debris and assess the cause of the blast. Authorities have initiated a detailed probe to determine the circumstances leading to the explosion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

