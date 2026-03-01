 'Extremely Tragic': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Nagpur Factory Blast That Claimed 17 Lives
A deadly explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon, Nagpur, killed 17 people and injured 18. Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident tragic and said rescue operations are underway with NDRF, SDRF and other agencies on site. The blast occurred at SBL Energy Limited, and the cause is yet to be determined.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district as "extremely unfortunate and tragic," confirming that 17 people have lost their lives and 18 others have sustained injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister said he is in constant contact with the local administration and that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the incident site immediately after the blast.

article-image

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Tweet

"The incident of the explosion at an explosives factory in Raulgaon in Nagpur district is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I am in constant contact with the local administration. The District Collector and Superintendent of Police have reached the incident site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families. In this incident, 18 people have been injured. The injured have been promptly shifted to Nagpur. I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery", the CM Fadnavis said on X.

article-image

Earlier in the day, at least 15 people were killed, and 18 people sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

