 Maharashtra Tragedy: 17 People Killed, 18 Injured In Blast At Explosives Factory In Nagpur; Video Surfaces
At least 17 people were killed and 18 injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Raulgaon, Nagpur, on Sunday morning. The explosion occurred at SBL Energy Limited’s detonator packing unit. NDRF teams launched rescue operations, and the injured were rushed to hospitals. Senior district officials reached the site as investigations began.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
Nagpur: At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, a senior police official said.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others suffered injuries, the police said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site to carry out the rescue operations.

Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.

Rescue operations were underway, a company official said, adding that they will release a statement soon.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were at the spot.

The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed 21 lives.

