 'Indian Embassy Taking Care Of Her In Dubai': PV Sindhu's Father Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions
Sports

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu is safe in Dubai amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. She shared on X that the situation was frightening, with overhead interceptions and disturbing visuals. The Indian Embassy arranged hotel accommodation for her, and she thanked supporters, praying for safety and peace for all affected amid the Gulf conflict.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
'Indian Embassy Taking Care Of Her In Dubai': PV Sindhu's Father Amid US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions | Credits: Twitter

Hyderabad: PV Ramana, Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu's father, said that his daughter confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Dubai is taking care of her amid the Israel-Iran tensions and that they arranged accommodation for her in a hotel.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, PV Ramana said that he had spoken to PV Sindhu around 3 AM on Sunday. He shared that she told him the Indian Embassy in Dubai is looking after her and has arranged for her to stay in a hotel.

"I spoke with my daughter early this morning around 3 am. She said the Indian Embassy is taking care of her, and they've put her up in a hotel," PV Sindhu's father told ANI.

article-image

Earlier, the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu posted on X on Saturday night

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared a post on X on Saturday night, expressing fear and concern over the Israel-Iran conflict. She described hearing interceptions overhead and seeing disturbing visuals, saying it was frightening to witness such events in Dubai.

Sindhu thanked those who checked in on her and assured them that she is currently safe but stranded in Dubai.

article-image
article-image

In a post on X, Sindhu wrote, "It's hard to process what's unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend."

PV Sindhu prayed for the safety of affected families and said that she was safe now, stating, "To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you; it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected," she added.

article-image

Iranian media Press TV has reported on Sunday that the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the Israeli-US strikes. In retaliation, Iran carried out strikes in Gulf countries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

