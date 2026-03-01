'There Was An Explosion...': Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Shares Terrifying Update After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War

PV Sindhu. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India badminton star PV Sindhu is stranded in Dubai having travelled to the gulf nation for the All England Badminton Tournament. However, the US-Iran-Israel War saw all airspaces shut down, with Sindhu revealing that an explosion close to the airport. The two-time Olympic medallist confirmed that she was safe and sound in what was a tense and scary moment.

"The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," Sindhu posted on X.

Sindhu had gone to Dubai to participate in the All England Badminton Tournament, however, the flight operations at the World's busiest airport were suspended and she was also among the passengers stranded at the airport. She shared the video amid the chaos and crowd of passengers at the airport.

Videos later circulated of Iranian drones striking Dubai airport, with smoke and debris that attacked four people.

The Indian badminton star however appreciated the efforts of the airport staff and authorities and the the Indian high comission for ensuring their safety.

"We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.