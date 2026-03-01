 US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
Sindhu had gone to Dubai to participate in the All England Badminton Tournament, however, the flight operations at the World's busiest airport were suspended and she was also among the passengers stranded at the airport.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
PV Sindhu | Credits: Twitter

Dubai, February 28: Indian star badminton player and two times Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was on Saturday stranded at the Dubai International Airport after shutdown due to tensions escalation in the Middle East. PV Sindhu shared a video on her official social media account and informed that she is stranded at the airport with her team.

Sindhu had gone to Dubai to participate in the All England Badminton Tournament, however, the flight operations at the World's busiest airport were suspended and she was also among the passengers stranded at the airport. She shared the video amid the chaos and crowd of passengers at the airport.

She shared a message on her social media and said, It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now. Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening."

She also said, "Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend. To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you, it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here in Dubai with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve."

She further stated, "The Airport is chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected."

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran after which the air space was closed in the Gulf region and many flights were cancelled and disrupted due to the shutdown.

