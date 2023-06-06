Maharashtra Tops In Foreign Direct Investments, Says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, has announced that Maharashtra has emerged as the leading state in attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI).

Expressing his optimism about Maharashtra's potential as an investment destination, Fadnavis highlighted the findings of a report by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP). According to the report, Maharashtra secured the highest share of FDI at 29%, surpassing states like Karnataka with 24% and Gujarat with 17%.

During a media interaction in his hometown Nagpur, Fadnavis commented on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government's tenure, stating that it fell short in instilling confidence among investors and lacked effective leadership. He attributed the decline in investor confidence to corruption and blackmailing incidents that tarnished the state's image both domestically and internationally.

Since assuming power on June 30, Fadnavis pledged to position Maharashtra as a frontrunner among states. The government's emphasis on good governance has fostered a favorable environment essential for attracting investments, he emphasized.

With Maharashtra's remarkable performance in attracting FDI, the state aims to consolidate its position as a key investment hub in the country.