Mumbai: Won't Forgive Those Flaunting Posters Of Aurangzeb, Says Deputy CM Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, strongly condemned the display of posters featuring Mughal King Aurangzeb and made it clear that such actions would not be forgiven. He was responding to questions about a procession in Ahmednagar city where provocative slogans were also shouted.

Fadnavis emphasised the deep reverence held for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are revered in Maharashtra. If anyone is trying to replace them with Mughal king Aurangzeb that won't be tolerated. Those flounting posters of Aurangzeb won't be forgiven. A strict action will be taken against such elements," Fadnavis said.

Legal Actions Taken

Authorities have filed a case against four individuals under multiple sections in connection with the incident, according to official statements. The seriousness of the matter was recognized due to recent announcements by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis regarding the renaming of the city and district to Ahilyadevi Nagar. These decisions come amidst ongoing legal challenges to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad.

Urus Procession Controversy

During an Urus procession in Ahmednagar's Fakirwada area, posters of Aurangzeb were publicly displayed, garnering attention when videos of the event circulated on social media. Furthermore, some provocative slogans were raised during the procession. The incident prompted authorities to take immediate action, considering the sensitivity surrounding the renaming issue.

Safeguarding the Heritage

Deputy CM Fadnavis' firm stance reflects the commitment to safeguarding Maharashtra's rich heritage and cultural legacy. The government remains steadfast in upholding the honor and reverence accorded to historical figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while also addressing the concerns and legal aspects associated with renaming cities and districts.