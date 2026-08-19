Maharashtra: Toddler Falls Into 15-Ft-Deep Borewell In Parbhani District While Playing, Rescued After 2 Hours |

A three-year-old child fell into a borewell in a field in the Kausadi village area of Parbhani district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. The toddler was successfully rescued after being trapped in the approximately 15-foot-deep borewell, bringing relief to the villagers.

According to reports, the child, identified as Adnan Sheikh Nadeem Sheikh, fell into the borewell while playing in the field. Following the incident, nearby residents rushed to the spot and alerted the authorities.

Parbhani, Maharashtra - A three-year-old child fell into a borewell in a field in the Kausadi village area of Parbhani district, prompting a large gathering of local residents at the site. The child has been identified as Adnan Sheikh Nadeem Sheikh. According to information, the… pic.twitter.com/1UdfSIRDnQ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 19, 2026

Two-hour rescue operation launched

Officials from the police, health and disaster management departments also reached the site and launched a rescue operation. After nearly two hours of efforts, the child was successfully pulled out at around 3:32 pm. He was immediately taken to the District General Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, Pudhari reported.

Visuals of the rescue operation have gone viral on social media, showing rescuers working to extricate the child from the deep borewell. The incident has also raised safety concerns among local villagers.

Four-year-old fell into borewell

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell while playing in Haryana’s Ambala district. The incident triggered a large-scale rescue operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and the district administration.

The incident occurred in June in Dhanyoda village near Shahpur. The child, identified as Nirbhay, had accompanied his uncle to an agricultural field where paddy transplantation was underway.

According to officials, the boy wandered away while his uncle was busy working in the field and accidentally fell into an abandoned borewell that had been left uncovered. The borewell, which was around 220 feet deep, was reportedly no longer in use.