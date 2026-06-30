4-Year-Old Boy Falls Into 220-Foot Borewell In Haryana's Ambala, Massive Rescue Operation Underway

Ambala: A four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell while playing in Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday morning, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and district administration.

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The incident occurred around 7 am in Dhanyoda village near Shahpur. The child, identified as Nirbhay, had accompanied his uncle to an agricultural field where paddy transplantation was underway.

According to officials, the boy wandered away while his uncle was busy working in the field and accidentally fell into an abandoned borewell that had been left uncovered. The borewell, around 220 feet deep, was reportedly no longer in use.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Heavy machinery was deployed as rescue teams began efforts to safely pull the child out.

The Army later took charge of the rescue operation, while NDRF and SDRF personnel joined the mission. Rescue teams are working on a war footing to bring the child to safety as anxious family members and villagers wait at the site.