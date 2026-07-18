Thieves Caught Stealing Borewell Cables At Midnight In MP's Ujjain, Brutally Beaten

Villagers Catch Two Alleged Borewell Pipe Thieves Red-Handed During Midnight Theft Attempt In MP's Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were caught stealing borewell cables and valves in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Villagers nabbed them red-handed and thrashed the duo, so much that the accused were hospitalised.

The incident happened at 2 a.m. in Kazihedi-Dotru village under Badnagar police station in Ujjain.

According to the report, the accused were identified as 24-year-old Vinod and 50-year-old Bhaagirth, residents of Indore, Rau. Both were intoxicated and tried to steal boring cables in Kazihedi-Dotru village under Badnagar police station area.

When they tried to steal, villagers caught red handed severely beaten to a pulp

About the Video

Ujjain: केबल चोरों को ग्रामीणों ने पीट-पीटकर किया अधमरा



रात 2 बजे बोरिंग की केबल चुराते रंगे हाथों पकड़े गए दो युवकों को बड़नगर थाना क्षेत्र के काजीखेड़ी-दोतरू गांव में ग्रामीणों ने बुरी तरह पीटा।



दोनों घायल युवक — विनोद (24, इंदौर) और भागीरथ (50, राऊ) — को अस्पताल में भर्ती… pic.twitter.com/9NGZUf7rku — sunita dhangar (@dhangarranglal2) July 17, 2026

Based on the video, thick blue and white flexible pipes or cables are wrapped around their shoulders and necks, while they appear to be holding additional coils in their hands.

They are surrounded by people in a dark environment illuminated by a flashlight or mobile phone light.

The scene suggests they are being escorted or detained after being apprehended.

The incident occurred late at night, after which the suspects were handed over to the police following a confrontation.

According to officials, both the accused was carrying 28 stolen PFCMB valves and Pipes, each of which costs around ₹2,400. The value of the recovered items is over ₹67,200. A total of 4,250 valves were installed at the project, many of which had already been stolen.

Following the incident, officials handed the accused's over to the police.

The police have registered a case against them under Section 303(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the act appears to be the work of an organised gang, and a search is underway for other accused involved in the case.