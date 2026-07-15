19-Year-Old & Friends Use AI-Generated Fake VIP Pass To Secure Entry At Garbhagriha Of Mahakal Temple In Ujjain, Detained

AI-Generated Fake VIP Pass For Garbhagriha Darshan Foiled At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain -- Youth Detained With Two Minors | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man from Bhopal and his two minor associates were detained after they allegedly used an AI tool to create a fake pass resembling a VIP pass and attempted to enter the Garbhagriha Darshan of the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

According to the report, the prime accused was identified as 19-year-old Bharat Uike , a resident of Kolar Road, Bhopal. He was accompanied by two minors.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had created the VIP-style pass format on Tuesday afternoon using an AI tool.

The police have initiated preventive action against Bharat Uike, while proceedings regarding the two minors are being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

According to the SHO of Mahakal Police Station, they grew suspicious when they saw "Garbhagriha Darshan" (sanctorum viewing) written on the pass, as entry into the sanctum sanctorum has been restricted for devotees for approximately two and a half years.

Subsequent verification of the barcode and other details revealed the pass to be counterfeit.

Security personnel and the police immediately detained the three individuals. Following due procedure, they were subsequently allowed to have *darshan* of Baba Mahakal via the general queue.

This incident has raised questions regarding the Mahakal Temple's security arrangements and its entry pass verification mechanism.

Experts believe that, given the potential for the misuse of modern technologies like AI, there is a pressing need to make digital verification systems at sensitive religious sites more robust and secure.

Ujjain Mahakal Sawari Processions To Begin On August 3, Final Shahi Sawari On September 7

The annual Shravan-Bhadau month processions of Lord Mahakaleshwar will begin in Ujjain from August 3, 2026.

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