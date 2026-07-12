Shravan 2026: Ujjain Mahakal Sawari Processions To Begin On August 3, Final Shahi Sawari On September 7 | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Shravan-Bhadau month processions of Lord Mahakaleshwar will begin in Ujjain from August 3, 2026.

The first sawari (religious procession) of Lord Mahakal will be taken out on Monday, August 3, while the final royal (Shahi) procession will be held on September 7.

A meeting regarding arrangements for the processions was held under the chairmanship of Ujjain Collector and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Chairman Roshan Kumar Singh at the temple premises.

Several important decisions were taken to ensure smooth arrangements and better facilities for devotees.

Six sawaris to be taken out during Shravan-Bhadau

Four processions will be held during the Shravan month and two during the Bhadau month.

The schedule is as follows:

First Sawari: August 3, 2026

Second Sawari: August 10, 2026

Third Sawari: August 17, 2026

Fourth Sawari: August 24, 2026

Fifth Sawari: August 31, 2026

Royal (Shahi) Sawari: September 7, 2026

The processions will start after traditional rituals at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and pass through Mahakal Lok, Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar, Kaharwadi and reach Ram Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River. After worship at Ram Ghat, the procession will return to the temple through various city routes.

The royal procession on September 7 will follow an extended route, passing through Mirza Naeem Beg, Teliwada Chauraha, Kanthal, Sati Gate, Sarafa and other areas before reaching the temple.

Changes in Bhasma Aarti timings

During the Shravan-Bhadau period, the timing of the Bhasma Aarti will be changed. From July 30 to September 7, the temple doors will open at 3 am daily. On Mondays, the doors will open at 2.30 am, with the Bhasma Aarti scheduled from 2.30 am to 4.30 am.

From September 8 onwards, the regular timings will resume.

Devotee darshan and parking arrangements

For general darshan, devotees will enter through the Triveni Museum side and proceed through Nandi Gate, Shri Mahakal Lok, Mansarovar Bhawan, Facility Centre-1, Tunnel Temple area, Kartik Mandapam and Ganesh Mandapam.

Special darshan arrangements will be available through Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 5.

Dedicated shoe stands will be set up at several locations, including Triveni Museum, Mahakal Lok Plaza, Vikram Tila, Gate No. 1, Harsiddhi Chauraha, Mansarovar Bhawan and Neelkanth entrance.

Parking facilities will be available at locations including Mahakaleshwar Annakshetra, Meghdoot Van, Neelkanth Parking, Chardham Parking, Karkaraj Parking and Kartik Mela Ground.

Special arrangements for Kanwar Yatris

Kanwar pilgrims will be allowed to offer water to Lord Mahakal on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays during the Shravan-Bhadau period. Entry will be provided through Gate No. 1 and the special route near Harsiddhi Chauraha.

Due to heavy crowds, no permission will be issued to Kanwar groups on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Security and crowd management plans

Officials discussed arrangements for CCTV surveillance, public announcement systems, barricading, cleanliness, medical facilities, drinking water supply and uninterrupted electricity along the procession route.

Fifteen medical teams will be deployed at identified locations, along with 24x7 ambulance services. Executive magistrates will also be stationed at major points to maintain law and order.

This year, tribal cultural groups will participate in the processions, while themed tableaux and cultural performances will also be included. Five LED chariots will accompany each procession to help devotees get a better view of the event.

The administration will also organise Shravan Mahotsav, cultural programmes and other grand events during the festival period.