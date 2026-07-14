CBN Busts Pune MD Drug Lab, Arrests Ujjain Mastermind In Interstate Operation Vajra | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major breakthrough against an interstate synthetic drug trafficking syndicate, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), MP Unit, dismantled a sophisticated Mephedrone (MD) manufacturing laboratory in Pune, Maharashtra, and arrested two accused, including the alleged mastermind from Ujjain, under Operation Vajra.

The operation was carried out by the Preventive Branch of the Office of the Deputy Narcotics Commissioner, CBN, Neemuch, on the basis of specific intelligence. Coordinated investigations and raids were conducted between July 1 and 10.

During the operation, CBN seized the clandestine MD manufacturing unit along with sophisticated machinery, laboratory equipment, precursor chemicals and safety gear used to produce synthetic drugs.

The action is part of an investigation that began in February this year, when CBN Neemuch intercepted a passenger bus in Mandsaur and seized 8.17 kg of Mephedrone.

Follow-up searches led to the detection of an illegal laboratory at Thavlay near Mhow, where officials seized 43.82 kg of Mephedrone, 261.32 kg of precursor chemicals and advanced manufacturing equipment, a senior CBN official told The Free Press.

Based on sustained intelligence and an extensive interstate probe, the Preventive Branch tracked the absconding mastermind, who had allegedly been changing locations across several states using forged identity documents.

Following an intensive undercover operation, he was arrested in Ujjain on the night of July 3 with assistance from the Ujjain police.

Further investigation revealed that the syndicate had set up another sophisticated MD manufacturing unit in Diggi, Bhosri, Pune, allegedly financed and coordinated by a co-conspirator based in Jodhpur.

Acting on the inputs, CBN teams conducted simultaneous searches in Pune and Jodhpur on the night of July 9, arrested the second accused and dismantled the clandestine laboratory.

Sophisticated machinery, laboratory equipment, glassware, precursor chemicals and safety gear were seized during the operation.

CBN said the success of Operation Vajra reflected intelligence-based investigation and close interstate coordination.

All seized machinery, equipment and chemicals have been confiscated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

So far this calendar year, the CBN has registered 142 cases, arrested 193 accused and busted four clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories.