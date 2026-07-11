IIM Indore Hosts Undergraduate Management Education Summit 2026 To Discuss Future Of Management Learning | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) organised the Undergraduate Management Education Summit (UGMES) 2026 on July 11 to discuss the future of undergraduate management education and strengthen collaboration between schools and higher education institutions.

IIM Indore, the first IIM to introduce the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), hosted the summit to help students make informed academic and career choices. The event brought together school leaders, academicians, management educators, industry experts, IPM chairpersons from various IIMs, alumni and students.

The summit was inaugurated by IIM Indore Director Prof. Himanshu Rai. Guest of Honour Prof. N. Ravichandran, former Director of IIM Indore, and Prof. Aditya Maheshwari, Chairperson of IPM, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Rai said education should focus on developing responsible and future-ready leaders rather than only helping students secure jobs. He encouraged students to follow their passion, remain curious, think independently and continue learning throughout their lives.

“Meaningful learning begins when students are encouraged to question, explore and continuously improve themselves,” Rai said. He also advised students to build their capabilities and develop a clear vision for their future.

Ravichandran spoke about the launch of the IPM programme in 2011 and its growth into one of India’s leading undergraduate management programmes. He said the purpose of education was not just employment but employability.

“Education is not for employment, education is for employability,” he said, adding that higher education should help students develop critical thinking skills and the ability to identify opportunities and contribute to society.

Maheshwari highlighted the importance of the summit and said the platform would help discuss future opportunities in management education beyond traditional career paths.

The summit featured three panel discussions focusing on different aspects of undergraduate management education.

The first session, titled Reimagining Education: Collaborating Across Levels, discussed the need for stronger connections between schools and higher education institutions. Experts highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary learning and flexible academic pathways.

The second panel, Preparing Students for the Future: Expectations from Schools & Colleges, focused on developing students’ skills and mindset for future academic and professional challenges. Speakers discussed the role of undergraduate management programmes in combining academic learning with practical exposure and leadership opportunities.

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The third panel— A Journey from Learning to Leadership and Associated Career Opportunities, featured IIM-Indore IPM alumni who shared their experiences, career journeys and advice for aspiring students. The discussion covered the benefits of multidisciplinary learning, projects, student activities and early leadership exposure.

An interactive session, IPM in the Eyes of Faculty Members, also featured faculty members sharing their experiences of teaching and mentoring IPM students.

The summit also marked the journey of 10 graduating batches of IIM Indore’s IPM programme through a special presentation highlighting its growth, achievements and milestones.

Through UGMES 2026, IIM Indore reaffirmed its commitment to improving undergraduate management education and creating stronger connections between schools, colleges and management institutions.