Maharashtra: Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 253, death toll by six

With the addition of 253 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,50,351, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,270.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count has gone up to 1,34,375, while the death toll is 3,287, another official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 45,10,506 people in Thane district have been given either the first COVID-19 vaccine dose or both the doses till Thursday, authorities said.

On Thursday alone, 32,440 people were given the jabs.

So far, 32,87,453 people have received the first dose and 12,23,053 others have got the second dose, a district official said.

Teachers as well as the non-teaching staff of private and government-run schools will be administered the vaccines during the special inoculation camps on Friday and Saturday, he said, adding that this is to ensure that they get vaccinated by September 5, when Teachers' Day is celebrated.

Maharashtra reported 5,108 new coronavirus cases and 159 fatalities on Thursday taking the tally of infections to 64,42,788 and death toll to 1,36,730, a health department official said.

As many as 4,736 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative number of recovered patients to 62,52,150.

The state has 2,93,147 people in home quarantine, 2,334 in institutional quarantine and 50,393 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,30,48,070 with 2,07,265 samples tested on Thursday.

Seven districts -- Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola and Nagpur -- along with the cities of Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Nanded, Parbhani and Malegaon did not record any new coronavirus case during the day.

Satara district reported the highest 821 new infections on Thursday, followed by Pune district with 658 new infections. Satara district also recorded the highest 32 deaths.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 2,450 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 851 cases in Mumbai region.

Kolhapur region reported 827 new cases, Nashik region 744, Latur region 185, Nagpur region 18, Aurangabad region 17 and Akola region 16 .

The highest 73 fatalities were reported from Pune region, followed by 31 fatalities from Kolhapur region.

Significantly, Akola region did not report any fresh death, while Nashik region reported 21 fatalities, Mumbai 20, Latur 10 and Aurangabad and Nagpur regions two deaths each.

Mumbai city witnessed 398 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 316 new cases and 13 fresh fatalities.

Of 50,393 active patients in the state, Pune district accounts for the highest 13,085.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,42,788, New cases 5,108, Total deaths 1,36,730, New deaths: 159, Total recoveries- 62,52,150, Active cases 50,393, New tests 2,07,265.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:30 PM IST