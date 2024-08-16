 Maharashtra: Tensions Run High After Stone Pelting Reported In Nashik, Jalgaon During Protest Over Anti-Hindu Violence In Bangladesh; VIDEOS Surface
In Jalgaon, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march. The police resorted to a mild lathi charge after two groups clashed during a bike rally of the Hindu outfit in Nashik, an official said. Stones were pelted, and some vehicles were damaged in the clash that erupted in the Bhadrakali area.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Violence broke out in Nashik on August 16 during the protest march over the issue of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh | X | ANI

Mumbai, August 16: Tension erupted in Jalgaon and Nashik cities in north Maharashtra on Friday during a bandh called by a Hindu organisation to condemn the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, officials said.

In Jalgaon, stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom when Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, took out a protest march.

"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said.

The glass facade of the showroom got damaged, he said.

"Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the march, and the protesters later went to the collector's office and handed over a memorandum of their demands," the police official said.

The incident triggered tension for some time, but the situation came under control following the intervention of the local police, he said.

Police personnel were deployed in the city as a precautionary measure, he said.

Jalgaon city is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

The police resorted to a mild lathi charge after two groups clashed during a bike rally of the Hindu outfit in Nashik, an official said.

Stones were pelted, and some vehicles were damaged in the clash that erupted after some shops were found open in the Bhadrakali area.

The police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd. There is still tension in the Old Nashik area, but the situation is under control now.

"When the rally was on, some shops were open. It led to a verbal dispute. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. I have spoken to the commissioner of police and district collector, and the situation is under control," state Minister Girish Mahajan said.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of the Hindu community following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina. She resigned and fled to India on August 5 after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a non-political Hindu religious organisation, has claimed that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5.

