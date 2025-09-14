 Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner

Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner

Shanay Bafna was responding to a report in the FPJ dated September 12, which was based entirely on a complaint made by Mukesh Mehta and registered by the Marine Drive police after obtaining sanction from the deputy commissioner.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner | Representative Image

Shanay Bafna, son of Suresh Bafna, has clarified that his father was not a trustee of the Bafna Charitable Trust and in fact he had resigned in 2012. He was responding to a report in the FPJ dated September 12, which was based entirely on a complaint made by Mukesh Mehta and registered by the Marine Drive police after obtaining sanction from the deputy commissioner.

The report pertained to an allegedly illegal sale of a property of the trust in Nahur for Rs 40 crores to Atul Builders.

Read Also
Indore Power Cut March 13: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bafna Hospital, Clerk Colony, Vaishali Nagar...
article-image

Shanay Bafna said the sale of the trust property was effected in 2009 only after it was approved by the charity commissioner. He said the charity commissioner's permission was challenged in Bombay high court which ruled that "there is no fraud and misrepresentation demonstrated in obtaining sanction."

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner
Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner
Karnataka Tragedy: Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession, 10 Killed Including Five Engineering Students In Hassan; VIDEO
Karnataka Tragedy: Truck Ploughs Into Ganesha Procession, 10 Killed Including Five Engineering Students In Hassan; VIDEO
Chandigarh: Backed By CAG Report, BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Slams CM Mann Over Disaster Relief Funds
Chandigarh: Backed By CAG Report, BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar Slams CM Mann Over Disaster Relief Funds
Bengaluru Metro Naming Row: BJP To Campaign Against St Mary’s Station, Seeks Chhatrapati Shivaji Name
Bengaluru Metro Naming Row: BJP To Campaign Against St Mary’s Station, Seeks Chhatrapati Shivaji Name
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity...

Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity...

Kanpur Family Of Pahalgam Terror Victim Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match, Calls For Boycott

Kanpur Family Of Pahalgam Terror Victim Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match, Calls For Boycott

Asia Cup India–Pakistan Clash Sparks War Of Words Between Uddhav Thackeray And Shinde-Led Shiv...

Asia Cup India–Pakistan Clash Sparks War Of Words Between Uddhav Thackeray And Shinde-Led Shiv...

Ulhasnagar: Two Weeks After Advocate Sarita Khanchanadani’s Death, No Arrests Yet; Anticipatory...

Ulhasnagar: Two Weeks After Advocate Sarita Khanchanadani’s Death, No Arrests Yet; Anticipatory...

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Footpath In Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Car Rams Footpath In Ghatkopar, Pedestrian Critical; Driver Detained