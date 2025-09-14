Bafna Trust Row: Shanay Clarifies Father Resigned In 2012, Property Sale Cleared By Charity Commissioner | Representative Image

Shanay Bafna, son of Suresh Bafna, has clarified that his father was not a trustee of the Bafna Charitable Trust and in fact he had resigned in 2012. He was responding to a report in the FPJ dated September 12, which was based entirely on a complaint made by Mukesh Mehta and registered by the Marine Drive police after obtaining sanction from the deputy commissioner.

The report pertained to an allegedly illegal sale of a property of the trust in Nahur for Rs 40 crores to Atul Builders.

Shanay Bafna said the sale of the trust property was effected in 2009 only after it was approved by the charity commissioner. He said the charity commissioner's permission was challenged in Bombay high court which ruled that "there is no fraud and misrepresentation demonstrated in obtaining sanction."

