Maharashtra: Team Uddhav to travel across the state from February 25 to seek people's support

Uddhav Thackeray | Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In an effort to garner public support after losing his party to Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray group has decided to reach out to people of Maharashtra.

'Team Uddhav Thackeray'

The 'Team Uddhav Thackeray' will go to the nook and corners of entire Maharashtra from February 25 for seven days. This public outreach program is given the name 'Shiv Garjana Abhiyan'.

More than 60 leaders to seek support

More than 60 leaders, including MPs, office bearers, former MLAs, former corporators and others will roam around the state seeking public support for Uddhav.

In a big jolt to Uddhav, the Election Commission has given the control of the Shiv Sena to Eknath Shinde. This has forced Uddhav to reach the masses, give confidence to party workers on ground level, as well as inform the people about the legalities of the battle ahead.

Senior leaders like Sanjay Raut, Subhash Desai, Aravind Sawant, Anant Gite, Priyanka Chaturvedi to young faces like Sainath Durge, Ankit Prabhu, Suprada Fatarpekar and others will also be participating in the program.

"People are furious about the decision given by the Election Commission. They are against the Shinde-Fadnavis government. We will meet them, talk to them and most importantly inform them about the realities. No Maharashtrian can ever imagine Shiv Sena without Thackeray. So to give voice to people's concern, we will go to the entire state," said MP Aravind Sawant.

This will be the start of the public outreach program by Uddhav camp. Immediately after this, there will be rallies of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray in the entire state.