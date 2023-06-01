Maharashtra: State Transport Department to procure 187 new interceptor vehicles for enhanced road safety

Representational image |

In a significant move aimed at enhancing road safety, the State Transport Department will procure 187 new interceptor vehicles. With a budget of Rs 38.33 crores approved by the Maharashtra Government on June one, this initiative reflects the state's commitment to promoting awareness and ensuring safer roads.

"The Central Government, in support of the state's road safety endeavors, has sanctioned a loan of Rs 57 crores specifically earmarked for such initiatives. As an initial disbursement, the state government has received Rs 38.50 crores, which will aid the implementation of various road safety programs, including the purchase of the new interceptor vehicles" read the notification issued by Maharashtra Government on Friday.

"Interceptors are specialized vehicles equipped with advanced technology and equipment to detect traffic violations and monitor vehicle speeds, thereby enforcing compliance with road safety regulations. The addition of 187 new interceptors will significantly bolster the capacity of the State Transport Department in enforcing traffic rules, reducing accidents, and improving overall road safety" said an official of transport department.

"Strategic deployment of the new interceptors across high-risk areas and major thoroughfares will be prioritised by the State Transport Department. This approach aims to maximize their impact by promptly detecting traffic violations and taking necessary action, ultimately fostering a sense of responsibility among road users and raising safety standards" he said.

"The state government's dedication to road safety and the support extended by the Central Government through the provision of the loan highlights a collaborative effort. This joint commitment underscores the shared goal of creating a safer and more secure transportation environment for all" further added officials.

The State Transport Department will commence the selection process for reliable and technologically advanced interceptor models that meet its specific requirements soon . "The department aims to ensure that the vehicles align with their strategic road safety objectives and contribute to the overall goal of improving road safety" said an official.

By leveraging the allocated budget and the loan provided by the Central Government, the state government is taking proactive measures to implement effective road safety measures, raise awareness, and ensure adherence to traffic regulations. These endeavors will go a long way in creating safer roads and enhancing the well-being of citizens.