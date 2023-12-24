Maharashtra: State To Follow Mumbai's Pattern Of Cleanliness, Says CM Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the 'Mumbai pattern' of cleanliness will be implemented all over the state. He participated in a deep cleaning drive at Worli Naka, followed by Mumbai Central, Mazgaon on Sunday.

A deep cleaning drive has been undertaken in one ward of every civic zone on the weekend from December 3. The chief minister, accompanied by Guardian Minister for Mumbai City and Suburbs Deepak Kesarkar and MangalPrabhat Lodha participated in the drive for four hours.

“The cleanliness drive is being implemented to make Mumbai clean, beautiful and pollution-free. Several schools and NGOs have also come forward to be a part of this drive. Our sanitation workers are the true heroes who have played a major role in the success of this drive,” said Shinde.

Special focus areas

While participating in the drive with the help of a jet spraying machine, Shinde sprayed water on roads near Acharya Pralhad Keshav Atre Chowk in Worli Naka. He directed civic officials to wash roads, footpaths, walls and bus stops of BEST. He also inspected the cleaning of roads outside the head office of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation at Mumbai Central and Maharana Pratap Chowk at Mazgaon.

The drive will be implemented for the next two months. The additional manpower deployed for the drive will ensure that each of the lane is cleaned properly. The BMC has also decided to appoint marshals to prevent illegal parking across the city.