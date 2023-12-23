Mumbai: BMC Issues Directions For Deep Cleaning Drives To Be Held On December 24; CM Shinde To Participate Again

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will again participate in the deep cleaning drive to be held in the city on Sunday morning. This time, three wards will be deeply cleaned and the Guardian Minister of Suburbs and city Mangalorabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar respectively will also participate in the drive.

Deep cleaning drives will be done in the E, G-South and F- South area of Mumbai. Drive will start from the Worli area and Dr.Anni Besant Marg, Hedgewar chowk, Lovegrove junction will be cleaned. Thereafter, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli Naka, Mata Ramabai chowk, Jeejamata Nagar, Dr.E Moses road will also be cleaned.

In E ward CM Shinde will participate at first Aid and rehabilitation center, Ozone business center, Jahangir Boman Behram Marg. Thereafter, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon will be cleaned.

Areas of F South like Gandhi Chowk, S S Wagh Marg, Naigaon will be cleaned eventually.

BMC issues SOPs

On Friday, BMC administration made 61 points Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for deep cleaning drives in Mumbai. Deep cleaning drive is a pet project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He also attended every drive personally and made awareness of cleanliness in Mumbai From December 03.

But there was no SOP on what should be clean and which rank officer should do what. Last week during the meeting BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed his subordinate officers to make SOP for the drive.

Officials swing into action

According to SOP, Deputy Commissioner (SWM) along with Jt. commissioner and zonal DMC will decide the Schedule of the wards and routes of VIP's in advance. All Jt.MC, DMC and AMC (all officers) shall make field visits, Everyday between 7 am to 11 am to assess the cleanliness on roads, public toilets and ensure adherence to pollution control.

AMC will appoint nodal officer who will in charge of reporting of compliance. AMC shall list out assets including names of the roads, length and width of roads, length of foot path, gardens, play grounds, markets, iconic places, open storm water drains, public toilets, slum areas, wall along the road, hawker zones, abandoned vehicle and garbage vulnerable points.

In the weekdays, AMC and Executive Engineers shall review the current situation in the locality and issue notices for the removal of abandoned vehicles, replacement of damaged bins at public places, unauthorized structures, precarious trees, banners and posters and convey appropriate instructions to the concerned.