Mumbai: BMC Unveils 61-Point SOP For CM Shinde's 'Deep Cleaning Drive' | File

The BMC administration has formulated a comprehensive 61-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the deep cleaning drive in Mumbai, a pet project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister actively participates in each drive, personally contributing to creating awareness about cleanliness in Mumbai since December 03.

Need for a detailed SOP

The need for a detailed SOP arose during a recent meeting where BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal directed subordinate officers to establish guidelines for the drive. The SOP outlines specific actions and responsibilities, bringing clarity to the cleaning process.

According to the SOP, the Deputy Commissioner (SWM) in collaboration with the Jt. Commissioner and zonal DMC will determine the schedule of the wards and routes of VIPs in advance. All Jt. MC, DMC, and AMC (all officers) are mandated to conduct field visits every day between 7 am to 11 am to assess cleanliness on roads, public toilets, and ensure adherence to pollution control.

AMC to appoint nodal officer

The AMC will appoint a nodal officer responsible for reporting compliance. The AMC is also tasked with listing out assets, including names of roads, dimensions of roads and footpaths, gardens, playgrounds, markets, iconic places, open stormwater drains, public toilets, slum areas, walls along the road, hawker zones, abandoned vehicles, and garbage vulnerable points. On weekdays, the AMC and Executive Engineers will review the current situation in the locality, issue notices for the removal of abandoned vehicles, replacement of damaged bins at public places, unauthorized structures, precarious trees, banners, and posters, and convey appropriate instructions to the concerned.

On designated days, before the start of the deep cleaning drive at 6:30 am, all roads and bylanes in the selected area will be swept clean by the relevant staff. All staff are required to be in uniform, wear protective gear, and carry tools and tackles in adequate numbers.

The SOP also emphasizes that roads and footpaths shall be cleared of hawkers, food vendors, and vagrants. Action will be initiated against illegal parking on roads and footpaths to avoid any hindrance during the deep cleaning drive.