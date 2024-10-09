 Maharashtra: State Moves To Reclaim 116 Acres Of Charkop Industrial Land After Cabinet Decision
The move may have a far-reaching impact as it comes after Friday’s (October 4) state cabinet meeting. Interestingly, it was not publicised along with the other decisions for reasons best known to the authorities.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:18 AM IST
Mantralaya |

The state government has decided to take back over 116 acres of a prime land parcel in Charkop (Kandivali) allotted for the industrial purpose. The suburban collector has been asked to take possession of the land within a week to restore it under full control of the government.  

The Charkop land parcel was first reserved for industrial development in 1961, demarking 150 plots for industrial use and leased out to entrepreneurs for 30 years. In 1982, the state decided to hand over the plots to occupants under certain conditions under the supervision of the collector.

Later, in 2002, the state handed over the land to the industries department, which was placed under the MIDC. As the MIDC was unable to handle day to day activities, the parcel was given to Kandivali Industrial Estate Ltd for management.

After Tuesday’s decision, the state revenue department said that several complaints were being made to the government as well as the suburban collector about the management of the parcel. A complaint has been filed before the Lokayukta and the issue figured in the state legislative assembly. The Kandivali Industrial Estate Ltd has not been able to deal with the complaints of encroachments, sources said.

Sources added that issues related with transfer of plots, redevelopment, usage of transfer of development rights (TDR), conversion of land parcels from occupant class-2 to occupant class-1 (complete ownership) have been cropping up from time to time.

