Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2021: From evaluation criteria to important dates, here is all you need to know

The results for Maharashtra Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams will be declared by July 15 and July 31. respectively. The students will be evaluated based on set criteria, which has been released.

Rajendra Ahire, Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Mumbai division recently said that nearly 90 per cent of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result formulation work has been completed.

The Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on mahresult.nic.in

For class 10 results, the state has directed schools to mark students according to an assessment policy wherein, 50 marks per subject will be based on final scores of Class 9, 30 marks on written examinations of Class 10 and 20 marks on final viva-voce, practical exams and internal assessment of Class 10.

For Class 12 results , 40 per cent of weightage will be provided from exams held in Class 12. The 40 per cent marks will be derived from unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the remaining 60 per cent marks, 30 per cent will be from Class 11th Maharashtra HSC marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10, marks.

For students who are not satisfied with the final results of Class 12, there will be two opportunities available under the upgrade scheme in the adjoining examinations conducted by the state board when the Covid-19 situation gets back to normal, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier said.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will also organise webinars, upload FAQs and set up helplines to give colleges, teachers a detailed understanding of the evaluation process.

The Maharashtra School Education Department stated that admission to FYJC will be given first to students who appear for optional CET based on their scores in the competitive test. Remaining students will be given admission on the basis of merit as per the Class 10 final scores.

Students have raised the issue that admission should not be based purely on CET scores and Class 10 scores should be considered for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC). Since CET will be based on the state board syllabus, their marks of Class 10 should be given at least 50 per cent weightage.