Maharashtra: Speculative List of Portfolios Allocation To NCP Ministers Surfaces

A day after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar met with his BJP counterpart to discuss portfolio allocations to the NCP ministers who took oath on Sunday, a speculative list of ministries to be handed over to these leaders has surfaced. Ajit Pawar, who has also been appointed as deputy CM, is likely to get the cash-rich Ministry of Revenue as per the list. Meanwhile, prominent OBC leader of NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal, is set to get the OBC Welfare portfolio, if this list is to be believed. Hasan Mushrif, meanwhile, is likely to be allotted Wakf and Labor Welfare department.

Here's the entire list of NCP ministers and portfolios they're likely to get:

Ajit Pawar - Minister of Revenue

Chhagan Bhujbal - OBC Welfare

Dilip Walse-Patil - Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture

Hasan Mushrif - Wakf, Labor Welfare

Aditi Tatkare - Women and Child Development

Dhananjay Munde - Social Welfare

Sanjay Bansode - Sports and Youth Welfare

Anil Patil - Food and Civil Supplies

Dharmarao Atram - Tribal Development

First cabinet meeting after Ajit Pawar's joining

Following the recent induction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers into the cabinet, the first cabinet meeting will be held today at 12 noon at Mantralaya, the state secretariat. It is noteworthy that the newly appointed NCP ministers are yet to be allotted portfolios, making this cabinet meeting particularly significant. The meeting is anticipated to address the allocation of portfolios and the division of responsibilities among the newly inducted ministers.

Ajit Pawar's Coup on NCP

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, July 2, joined hands with BJP and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and was inducted in the government as second Deputy Chief Minister. This will be his third stint in the post.

He was backed by one of the working president of the party and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel and those of the ranks like Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, and others who had always backed Sharad Pawar.

After his oath-taking ceremony he claimed that he had support from all the legislators from the party but Sharad Pawar claimed that he had no idea and that they do not support the move. They also have expelled some members for "anti-party activity" and moved disqualification notice against those who have been inducted in the cabinet.

Read Also Maharashtra Congress Convenes Meeting To Discuss Post Of Opposition Leader After Ajit Pawar's Mutiny