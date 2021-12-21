Maharashtra: Special school principal arrested for accepting Rs 5,200 bribe from caretaker

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday arrested a headmaster and a caretaker of a residential school for mentally retarded students here in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,200 from a teacher for releasing his pending salary.

The accused headmaster is identified as Yousuf Parsuwale (50) and the caretaker as Dattatreya Gholap (47), an official said.

According to the ACB, the complaint teacher is working at the school located at Ambad Road in Jalna.

The complainant alleged that Parsuwale had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to release his salary pending for the last five months and additional Rs 200 for issuing a letter of recommendation for the president of the school, a prerequisite for releasing the salary, the ACB said.

ACB officials arrested Gholap when he was accepting Rs 5,200 from the complainant on behalf of Parsuwale at a hotel. Subsequently, Parsuwale was also arrested.

ALSO READ Govt school principal from MP booked for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:27 AM IST