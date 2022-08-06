Maharashtra: SIC directs to reconstruct file on CMRF coming under RTI

Representative

The Maharashtra State Information Commission (MSIC) has directed the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to make attempts to reconstruct records on the CMRF coming under RTI.

The order was passed recently by Sunil Porwal, state information commission after the Chief Minister's Office that looks after the fund did not make any attempt to reconstruct the records related to it they said were destroyed in the Mantralaya fire of June 2012.

"It is a good order. The government should now make an attempt to reconstruct the record by checking with all possible places they may have sent the correspondence for making a decision," said Bhaskar Prabhu of Mahiti Adhikar Manch that propagates RTI usage