 Maharashtra Shocker: Navi Mumbai Cop Kills Wife’s Lover, Travels 191 km To Dispose Body; Arrested
A Navi Mumbai police constable allegedly killed a man he suspected of having an affair with his wife and drove 191 km with the body to Satara district. The accused reportedly burnt the body in a farm well to destroy evidence. Police traced him through CCTV footage and arrested him after questioning accomplices.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
AI | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light from Navi Mumbai. A police constable allegedly killed his wife’s lover and drove 191 kilometres with the body to dispose of it, according to NDTV.

The accused policeman suspected a man from the Kalamboli area of having an affair with his wife. After allegedly killing the man, he placed the corpse on the adjacent passenger seat of his car and drove to Lonand in Satara district, approximately 191 kilometres away.

On 6 February, a burnt body was found in a farm well in Sukhed village under the Lonand police station limits. The Lonand police had been probing the case for three days.

The constable allegedly burnt the body after reaching his destination and attempted to destroy evidence by setting it on fire in the well.

While investigating the case, police traced a suspect’s car in Pune based on CCTV footage.

Probe revealed that Bandu Bhise, a constable posted at the Rabale MIDC police station, committed the murder with the help of his friends. Bhise lived in Roadpali in Kalamboli. He was friends with Somnath Bobde from the same area; however, Bhise suspected that Somnath was having an affair with his wife.

Even after being arrested, Bhise refused to confess to the crime. However, the entire incident came to light after police interrogated his accomplices.

