Maharashtra Set To Launch Revamped Health Scheme, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, Offering Free Treatment To Citizens In All Govt Hospitals

Mumbai: Maharashtra's revamped health scheme, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), is ready for July launch.

About The Scheme

Under this scheme, free treatment will be provided to citizens in all government hospitals in the state. Under the upgraded MJPJAY scheme, the amount allotted per family has been increased from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The state has recently selected United India Assurance as the insurance provider. For an estimated 12.3 crore families, the state will pay a premium of Rs 1,300 per family. The purpose of this government scheme is to benefit the poor and needy patients. This will also save the money spent on their treatment.

Statement Of Maharashtra Health Minister

The Maharashtra Health Minister said that now all types of treatment are being provided free of cost by the government in government hospitals of the state. There are 2,418 institutions under the Public Health Department (PHD). Citizens will get treatment free of cost at primary health centres, rural hospitals, women's hospitals, district general hospitals, subdistrict hospitals, referral service hospitals and cancer hospitals.

Earlier, the beneficiaries of this scheme were yellow ration card holders, Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration card holders, Annapurna ration card holders and orange ration card holders. It also included white ration card holder farmer families from 14 districts in the state facing agricultural crisis.