 Maharashtra: Senior Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Slams Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Its Lok Sabha Candidate Selection
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Senior Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Slams Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Its Lok Sabha Candidate Selection

Maharashtra: Senior Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Slams Shiv Sena (UBT) Over Its Lok Sabha Candidate Selection

Nirupam told the FPJ on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray was out to finish him politically.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
article-image
Sanjay Nirupam | Facebook/SanjayNirupam

A clear fissure emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday with senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam making a frontal attack on the Shiv Sena (UBT). He is furious that the saffron party peremptorily declared its list of 16 candidates  for the Lok Sabha elections. He is in particular sore that the Sena has staked its claim to Mumbai north-west seat by announcing the candidature of Amol Kirtikar, son of sitting M.P. Gajanan Kirtikar. 

Nirupam told the FPJ on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray was out to finish him politically. He was  sent to the Rajya Sabha by Bal Thackeray in 1996  when the Shiv Sena was united. He had two terms in the upper house, but quit the party to join the Congress in 2005.

Read Also
Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Reveals Reason Behind Ashok Chavan's Party Resignation
article-image

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls he won from Mumbai north where he defeated BJP veteran Ram Naik, but lost in 2014 to Gopal Shetty (BJP) by 3.8 lakh votes. In 2019 he lost to Gajanan Kirtikar by a margin of  over 2.60 lakh votes in Mumbai north-west. Nirupam was extremely keen on contesting again  from Mumbai north-west to avenge his defeat of 2019.

Sanjay Plans Next Move After Shiv Sena's LS Candidate Selection

Nirupam said Uddhav Thackeray has given the ticket to Amol Kirtikar who is ``involved" in the kichdi scam. Amol has already been summoned by the ED. Nirupam said it was shocking that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has given ticket to a man who made money  during the covid pandemic. Calling Amol a ``kichdi chor" Nirupam said Congress workers will not campaign for him. 

Asked about his next step, Nirupam said he will take a decision in the next one week. It is learnt that both the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde have sent feelers to him. 

Read Also
Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Questions Alliance Ethics As Thackeray Announces Shiv Sena Candidate...
article-image

Sanjay Nirupam's Political Journey

Nirupam came to the city from Bihar in the '90s and joined a Hindi daily. After that he joined the ``Dopahar ka Saamna", the Hindi mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena which the party used to win over Uttar Bharatiya voters. Thackeray Sr was impressed by the hardline Hindutva line adopted by Nirupam and got him elected to the Rajya Sabha, much to the chagrin of Sanjay Raut, who was editing the Marathi ``Saamna." But later Raut himself was pitchforked to the upper house.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Romi Bhagat's Aide Amey Savekar In Extortion Case

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Romi Bhagat's Aide Amey Savekar In Extortion Case

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Zero Prescription Policy Implementation In BMC Hospitals To Be...

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Zero Prescription Policy Implementation In BMC Hospitals To Be...

Mumbai: High Court Raps State For Not Striving For Disabled-Friendly Footpaths

Mumbai: High Court Raps State For Not Striving For Disabled-Friendly Footpaths

Mumbai: As Commuter Woes Grow, Demand For 1,000 More AC Buses

Mumbai: As Commuter Woes Grow, Demand For 1,000 More AC Buses

Bombay HC Directs Action Against Doctor For Negligence & Illegality In Murder Case Autopsy Report

Bombay HC Directs Action Against Doctor For Negligence & Illegality In Murder Case Autopsy Report