Maharashtra sees a slight rise in Covid cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a slight rise in the daily corona cases, with 3,160 new infections and 64 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 19,50,171, with 49,759 fatalities till now. Meanwhile active cases have dropped below 50,000 for the first time since pandemic started. Until Tuesday, there were 49,067 active cases, of which 7,094 are in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the city reported 539 new cases and nine COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, increasing the total count to 2,95,524, with 11,147 deaths so far. However, the recovery rate of Mumbai is constant at 93 per cent over the last two months.

Health experts insisted upon ramping up surveillance in the wake of a mutant of Covid-19 discovered in the United Kingdom and many other countries, which is believed to be 70% more transmissible than the original strain.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state said that there is no need to panic but the surveillance needs to be ramped up as the virus is mutating but there are no major genome changes found in the state till date. He also said there is no need to change treatment protocol as of now.

“The virus is changing. It is doing this even in Maharashtra but fortunately whatever changes took place have not resulted in a major change in virulence or its transmission capacity. We have not found any major genome changes in the virus till date but no one can guarantee that it won’t happen in the coming days,” Dr Salunkhe said.