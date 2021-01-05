COVID-19 in Thane: With 321 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,44,571

Thane: With the addition of 321 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,44,571, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, five people also died due to COVID-19, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 5,985, he said.

Currently, the mortality rate in the district is 2.45 per cent, the official said. So far, 2,34,732 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 95.98 per cent.

At present, there are 3,854 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 tally has gone up to 44,390, while the death toll has reached 1,189, an official from the district administration said.