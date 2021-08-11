Maharashtra: Number of districts with high positivity rate fall to 7, but 11 still report growth in COVID-19 patients

Despite Maharashtra Government’s move to step up implementation of corona management measures, 11 districts continue to report high growth rate in COVID-19 patients against the weekly average of 0.10%. However, the number of districts with a high positivity rate has been reduced to 7 compared with 10 in last week.

The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has listed 11 districts with high growth rate in COVID-19 patients. These districts included Sangli (0.39%), Satara (0.32%), Solapur (0.31%), Kolhapur (0.27%), Ahmednagar (0.26%), Ratnagiri (0.25%), Sindhudurg (0.23%), Beed (0.19%), Amravati 90.17%), Raigad (0.11%) and Osmanabad (0.11%).

Nandurbar, Dhule, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Akola have reported 0% growth in COVID-19 patients.

On the other hand, the districts with high positivity rate comprised Satara (6.63%), Sangli (6.12%), Pune (5.81%), Ahmednagar (5.27%), Beed (4.24%), Sindhudurg (4.20%) and Solapur (3.40%) against the weekly average of 3.05%. Interestingly, Ratnagiri and Kolhapur districts have shown improvement in the positivity rate during this week against last week. The positivity rate in Ratnagiri is reported at 3.01% against 3.73% and Kolhapur 2.84% against 6.01%.

Public Health Department’s findings are crucial as the state government on August 2 revised the 'Break the Chain' order and introduced a slew of restrictions in 22 districts in view of low cases and dip in positivity rate. The government had continued the Level 3 curbs in 11 districts and gave powers to local administration to take decisions on curbs in three districts.

According to the department, 10 districts including Pune, Sangli, Satara, Ahmednagar, Thane, Solapur, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Raigad and Beed recorded 87.43% of the total active cases of 66,123 in the state.

A record 24 districts reported low tests per million against the state average of 3,87,222 tests per million.

The state government has launched a ramping of health infrastructure to tackle the possible third wave of COVID 19. There are 459226 isolation beds (excluding ICU), 333389 isolation beds (for COVID 19 patients), 125744 isolation beds (for suspects), 111377 oxygen beds, 35019 total ICU beds, 13528 ventilators, 1561312 PPE kits and 25475527 N95 masks.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:19 PM IST