Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:38 PM IST

Maharashtra Sadan Scam: Special court discharges Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew

FPJ Web Desk
Maha Sadan Scam: Special court discharges Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Maha Sadan Scam: Special court discharges Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

A Special court based in Mumbai has discharged NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer Bhujbal for their alleged role in the Maharashtra Sadan Scam.

It may be recalled that the ACB had in February 2019, filed an 11,000 pages charge sheet in the Maharashtra Sadan Scam case and had named the former deputy chief minister ChhaganBhujbal along with his son and nephew.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:38 PM IST
