Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray claims himself to be Ram’s descendant, seeks land for Maharashtra Sadan | Twitter/ AUThackeray

Brushing aside the opposition of a few seers and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed himself to be the descendant of Lord Ram. Junior Thackeray visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and offered prayers at all the important temples including the Ram Janambhoomi.

He said that Ayodhya has become an important place for the Hindu pilgrims and a large number of people from Maharashtra use to come here every year. Aaditya Thackeray said that during his proposed meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he would seek land for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Ayodhya. The proposed Maharashtra Sadan would be of great use for the Marathis coming to Ayodhya, said Thackeray.

Amidst the protest of a few saints of Ayodhya, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi, ISCON temple and Ram Janambhoomi and termed his visit a religious one. When asked about BJP MP Brijbhushan Saran Singh’s statement terming North Indians as descendants of Lord Ram, Thackeray said he too belonged to them. He claimed himself a descendant of Lord Ram and a follower of Bharat & Hanuman.

Earlier the Mahant of Hanuman Garhi Raju Das and Paramhans Acharya had opposed the visit of Aaditya Thackeray saying that it has a political purpose only. Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi said that Hindus have become aware and vigilant to identify people coming to Ayodhya with political motives.

During his press conference at Ayodhya, Aaditya Thackeray refused to make any comment on the opposition of a few saints. He said that Ayodhya is not new to him. Thackeray said he keeps on coming here and after the construction of the Ram temple has begun his sole motive was to offer prayers. Recalling his Ayodhya visit in 2018, Aaditya Thackeray said that he had given the slogan `Pahle Mandir Phir Sarkar’ (Temple first and then government).

Meanwhile, a rousing welcome was given to Aaditya Thackeray during his visit to Ayodhya. The city of Ayodhya was flooded with hoardings and banners welcoming Junior Thackeray and several thousand of Shiv Sena workers had come a day in advance.

#WATCH Shiv Sena leader & Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/7D588cgdN4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2022