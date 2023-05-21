Maharashtra: RPF arrests thief with stolen valuables, Mangalsutras worth ₹28 lakh from Bhusawal station

In a significant breakthrough, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway successfully apprehended a wanted accused carrying stolen gold worth ₹28 lakh on Sunday. The suspect had been on the run after committing the crime, but the arrest took place at Bhusawal station. Believed to be the prime suspect in a case registered with the Kurla local police, the accused is facing charges under section 408 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrest was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the RPF and state police, who provided crucial information to the RPF Central Railway . Acting swiftly, Bhusawal RPF head formed a special squad under the guidance of the assistant security commissioner imidiatly .The team, comprising dedicated officers and constables, was tasked with searching Howrah-bound trains and the station premises.

During the search operation in the early hours of the Sunday, constable Shrikrishna Koli noticed a person matching the description of the suspected accused with a black bag at the FOB (Foot Over Bridge) on the Khandwa side of Bhusawal station. Seizing the opportunity, the team promptly apprehended the suspect and brought him to the Bhusawal RPF post.

"The arrested individual was identified as Sudam Nimai Samanta, a 31-year-old resident of Bandipur, West Bengal. A subsequent search of the suspect's bag revealed the presence of 32 gold Mangalsutras and other items hidden among clothes. The total weight of the seized gold chains, including black gems and powder, was determined to be 541 grams, with an estimated gold weight (excluding black gems) of 498 grams, valued at Rs. 28 lakhs" said senior officer of CR.

Further questioning of the accused revealed that he worked as a jewelry artisan with Kurla ( Mumbai) based Jewelers . During primary investigation accused Sudam Nimai Samanta confessed to stealing the gold jewelry from his employer, citing mistreatment and non-payment of his salary as the motive behind his actions.

After that Bhusawal RPF team promptly informed the Kurla Police Station about the arrest of accused and recovery of the stolen items.

After getting information about arrest of accused, Assistant Police Inspector of Kurla city police, Ganesh Kale and his staff reached Bhusawal station on Sunday afternoon. After completion of all legal procedures accused was subsequently handed over to the Kurla City police for further investigation.

A case under Section 408 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had already been registered against the accused at the Kurla Police Station (Mumbai Crime No. 179/2023), as confirmed by API Ganesh Kale.

