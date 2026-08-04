Maharashtra Resident Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Homoeopathy Registration Move | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) on Tuesday announced an indefinite statewide strike starting midnight of August 5 over the government's proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homoeopathy practitioners.

The MARD, in a statement, said that while emergency and casualty services will continue during the initial 24 hours in the interest of patient safety, all OPD services, routine duties, and academic activities at government medical college hospitals in all districts will remain suspended.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), BMC MARD, Maharashtra State Resident Doctors Association (MSRDA), Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers' Group-A (MAGMO), and Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) extended their full support to the statewide indefinite agitation called by Central MARD.

The organisation stated that despite multiple rounds of discussions with the government and concerned authorities, it had not received a satisfactory assurance regarding the implementation of the BHMS-CCMP (certificate course in Modern Pharmacology) policy.

In the absence of a clear legal and regulatory framework, and with the matter currently pending before the courts, Central MARD has decided to commence a statewide indefinite strike from midnight of August 5, the statement read.

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) issued a notification on June 30 permitting homoeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month certificate course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP).

The MARD has demanded immediate suspension of the BHMS-CCMP registration process until the final verdict of the court.

It demanded that there should be no implementation or registration under the BHMS-CCMP framework without a comprehensive, legally sound, transparent, and scientifically validated regulatory mechanism.

It had also asked the state government to address the long-pending issues of resident doctors across state of Maharashtra.

During the first 24 hours, resident doctors will continue to provide emergency and casualty services for patient safety, while OPD services, elective procedures, routine duties, and academic activities will remain suspended.

In the absence of a positive resolution, from August 6 onwards, all resident doctor services, including emergency services, will be withdrawn until further directions from Central MARD, the statement said.

"The Central MARD reiterates that this agitation is not against any system of medicine or its practitioners. The movement is solely aimed at ensuring that any policy affecting patient care is implemented only after due legal scrutiny, scientific evaluation, and establishment of an appropriate regulatory framework," it stated.

In a related development, the Mumbai Press Club had organised a debate between practitioners of homeopathy and allopathy each.

Jayesh Lele, who represented allopathy, asked what happens in cases if there are any side effects on patients by the medicine prescribed by homoeopathic doctors.

The dual registration of allopathy and homeopathy doctors by the Medical Council does not exist in every state, he said.

Bahubali Shah, who represented the homeopathy side, said the move was needed as there are few doctors in rural areas.

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