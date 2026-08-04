2.5-Year-Old Kalyan Boy Undergoes Surgery After Broken Needle Remains Lodged In Body Following Anti-Rabies Injection | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Kalyan endured a series of distressing events after being bitten by his pet dog on Sunday. What began with the dog bite and multiple anti-rabies injections took a more serious turn when a syringe needle allegedly broke during one of the injections and became lodged inside his body.

The incident was compounded, his family says, by the hospital staff allegedly refusing to acknowledge what had happened, leaving the child in severe pain for hours before he underwent surgery at another facility to remove the needle.

Kavesh, a resident of Kalyan East, was accidentally bitten by his pet dog while playing. His parents, Suryabhan and Kajal, subsequently took him to Rukminibai Hospital, operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

According to Kajal, doctors advised anti-rabies treatment, following which a nurse administered three injections, two in the arms and one in the thigh, and marked an area near the boy's hip for another injection.

Around half an hour later, another doctor reportedly administered the next injection while Kajal held her son's legs. The mother alleged that the needle broke during the procedure and remained lodged inside Kavesh's body. She claimed the doctor attributed the incident to the child moving during the injection. An X-ray later showed that the needle had also bent while inside the body.

Kajal said she immediately informed the doctor about the incident, but the doctor allegedly insisted that the broken needle fragment had fallen onto the floor.

Kavesh was subsequently sent home, but soon began experiencing severe pain around the injection site. His parents then took him to Sion Hospital, where they reportedly waited for several hours before deciding to admit him to a private hospital.

An X-ray at the private facility confirmed that the broken needle was lodged inside the child's body. Doctors subsequently performed a minor surgery to remove it.

Kajal returned to Rukminibai Hospital on Tuesday and said her primary concern was to ensure that no other child experiences a similar ordeal. She also sought compensation for the expenses the family incurred at the private hospital, alleging that the additional treatment became necessary due to the doctor's negligence.

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