Caught On Camera: Ferocious Wild Boar Mauls Man Standing At Tea Stall In Maharashtra's Bhandara

WATCH: 1 Injured After Wild Boar Attacks Villagers At Tea Stall In Maharashtra's Bhandara District |

A shocking incident was captured on CCTV in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, where a wild boar suddenly attacked people gathered at a tea stall in Ambadi village, leaving one person badly injured.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 31, had triggered panic among villagers who were sitting at the roadside tea stall. According to reports, the wild boar suddenly charged towards the group at high a speed, catching them off guard.

Bhandara, Maharashtra - Panic gripped Ambadi village in Bhandara taluka after a wild boar suddenly attacked people gathered at a local tea stall, leaving one person injured. Villagers were sitting at the tea stall when the animal charged towards them at high speed. Chaos erupted… pic.twitter.com/YBRaHK3ewZ — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 4, 2026

CCTV captures attack

The viral CCTV footage shows villagers scrambling to safety as the animal runs through the tea stall area. Amid the chaos, one man was knocked to the ground and repeatedly attacked by the boar before the animal fled the scene. The injured villager sustained injuries in the attack.

The incident has created fear among residents, with repeated reports of wild animals entering human settlements in rural parts of Maharashtra raising concerns over public safety.

Government issues warning

Meanwhile, amid a sharp rise in incidents of wild animal attacks across the state, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued a stern warning to forest officials, saying that any negligence in handling such cases will result in direct accountability.

The warning came after an emergency meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. Expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged inaction of officials despite repeated instructions and the availability of funds through District Planning Committees, Bawankule said, "If there is a shortage of funds, arrangements will be made immediately. But the lack of seriousness is unacceptable."

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Parinay Fuke and senior government officials.

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