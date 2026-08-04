'Congress Has Lost Its Wisdom': Eknath Shinde Slams Party Over 'Gungi Gudiya' Remark Targeting Sunetra Pawar, Demands Immediate Apology

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Following the controversy surrounding alleged remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party had "lost its wisdom" and demanding an immediate apology.

The controversy erupted after the Congress allegedly referred to Sunetra Pawar as a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll), triggering strong reactions from leaders of the ruling alliance.

Shinde demands apology

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said, "Sunetra Pawar is Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister. I can't understand what has happened to the Congress. In 2024, they similarly insulted our Ladli sisters by using derogatory language. The women of Maharashtra gave them a befitting reply and taught them a lesson."

Stepping up his attack, Shinde said the alleged remarks were not only an insult to Sunetra Pawar but also to every woman in Maharashtra. He further demanded that the Congress issue an immediate apology.

"I strongly condemn the words used by the Congress to insult Maharashtra's first woman Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar. The Congress has lost its wisdom. They should immediately apologise," he added.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the Congress referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as "Gungi Gudiya", Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "The Congress has lost its wisdom. I strongly condemn and denounce the words used by the Congress to insult Maharashtra's… pic.twitter.com/9oQPzhxpbF — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

Political row escalates

Meanwhile, the controversy stems from a video shared by the Congress on social media in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was reportedly seen shielding Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question regarding the law-and-order situation in Beed district. In the video, the Congress allegedly referred to Pawar as a "gungi gudiya", according to The Economic Times.

The remarks sparked protests by NCP workers. In Mumbai's Colaba, party workers entered the Congress office, raised slogans against the party, and demanded an apology for the alleged statement targeting Pawar.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP workers entered the Congress office in Colaba and raised slogans over the remarks referring to Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar as a 'Gungi Gudiya'. They demanded an apology from Congress over the statement pic.twitter.com/wO9hr0qq8x — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

Videos circulating on social media showed workers shouting slogans inside the Congress office, further escalating the political row. The controversy has since triggered a fresh war of words between the ruling alliance and the Congress.

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