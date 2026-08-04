Mumbai: BMC Birth And Death Certificate Correction SOP Faces Legal Challenge Over Alleged Deficiencies

A Mumbai advocate has challenged the BMC's birth and death certificate correction SOP, alleging delays and administrative shortcomings | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) newly introduced Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for corrections to birth and death certificates has come under legal scrutiny after a Mumbai-based advocate served a statutory pre-litigation notice, warning of Bombay High Court proceedings if the alleged deficiencies are not addressed within seven days.

On August 4, Advocate Shaikh Faiyaz Alam issued the notice to the BMC's Executive Health Officer and Municipal Commissioner, challenging the SOP circular issued on July 22, 2026.

The SOP was introduced to streamline record corrections following the migration of legacy data from the civic body's SAP system to the Central Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

SOP Under Challenge

The notice alleges that the SOP is "structurally defective", arbitrary and violative of constitutional rights. It claims that the data migration exercise has resulted in operational failures across all 24 municipal wards, including the loss of legacy records and the absence of a transparent application-tracking mechanism.

Alam has also questioned the 60-day verification period prescribed for records created before 2016, describing it as unreasonable and burdensome for applicants.

The notice further alleges that, despite assurances of a single-window system, citizen facilitation centres lack dedicated personnel and adequate public information.

Key Demands Raised

Among the key demands are reducing the verification period for legacy records from 60 days to 15 days, introducing a seven-day deemed-approval provision, providing SMS- and WhatsApp-based application tracking, granting ward officers read-only access to the legacy SAP database, creating a compensation mechanism for citizens affected by delays, and imposing automatic salary deductions on municipal officials responsible for unjustified delays.

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"If left uncorrected, the SOP will continue to deny citizens timely access to identity documents, resulting in financial loss, denial of essential services and serious administrative injustice," Alam said in the notice.

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