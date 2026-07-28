Congress MLA Amin Patel Seeks BMC Chief’s Intervention Over Delays In Birth Certificate Corrections | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid growing complaints among citizens over bureaucratic delays, Congress MLA and Deputy Leader in the Vidhan Sabha, Amin Patel, has written an letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, seeking a high-level joint meeting to resolve long-pending issues related to minor corrections in birth certificates.

Students Face Admission Challenges

Patel highlighted that a large number of genuine applicants across South Mumbai are facing severe harassment and unnecessary delay while attempting to rectify minor clerical errors—such as spelling mistakes, updating full names of children, or adding the father's name—in birth certificates.

The issue has taken a critical turn for students who have secured admissions in schools, colleges, and universities both in India and abroad. With crucial admission deadlines fast approaching, students are at risk of losing their seats due to prolonged administrative delays in getting their rectified documents from civic ward offices.

Repeated Ward Office Visits Reported

"People are being forced to make repeated visits to ward offices without any resolution. Many citizens, especially students are facing unnecessary delays and hardships. The situation is particularly distressing for students who urgently require corrected certificates to complete their admission formalities for academic institutions in India and overseas," Patel said.

Patel said that he had recently convened a joint meeting with the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Zone I, along with Assistant Commissioners and Medical Officers of Health (MOH) representing A, B, and E wards. However, ward officials conveyed that rectifying such errors requires explicit intervention and policy directives from higher municipal authorities.

To expedite the process and streamline issuance, Patel has requested Bhide to convene an urgent joint meeting in her chamber. He suggested that key civic officials—including the Sub-Registrar for Birth & Death Registration, DMCs of Health, Education, and Zone I, alongside Assistant Commissioners and Health Officers of A, B, C, D, and E wards—be summoned to establish a clear solution and prevent further inconvenience to citizens.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/