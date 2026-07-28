RTI Reveals Lack Of Integrated C&D Waste Management System In Navi Mumbai, Activists Raise Concerns |

A Right to Information (RTI) inquiry has brought the spotlight on the absence of a comprehensive construction and demolition (C&D) waste management system in Navi Mumbai, prompting activists to question how authorities can enforce action against illegal dumping without providing authorised disposal facilities.

Rapid Development Generates Rising Waste

The issue comes at a time when Navi Mumbai is witnessing large-scale infrastructure development, including redevelopment projects, cement concrete roads, Metro works, flyovers and residential construction, all of which generate significant quantities of construction debris.

The RTI application, filed by the Sajag Nagrik Manch with both CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), sought details on the existence of an official debris disposal policy, authorised dumping sites, citizen disposal facilities, processing plants, enforcement mechanisms, penalties imposed, contractual provisions for disposal and authorised transport agencies.

CIDCO Says Information Not Available

According to the organisation, CIDCO's response stated that information regarding several aspects, including an official debris disposal policy, authorised dumping sites, citizen disposal facilities, processing infrastructure and authorised transport agencies, was "not available."

Following the reply, RTI applicant and Sajag Nagrik Manch member Bhimrao Sadaram Jamkhandikar filed a First Appeal. During the hearing, CIDCO officials reportedly clarified that there is no unified debris management system across the CIDCO jurisdiction. Instead, individual departments executing development projects prescribe debris disposal conditions through project-specific contract clauses, with debris often directed to low-lying areas depending on project requirements.

Concerns Over City-Wide Debris Framework

The activists contend that this indicates the absence of a city-wide, integrated debris management framework.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has allegedly not responded to the identical RTI application within the statutory period, leading the applicant to file a First Appeal.

The organisation questioned how authorities could initiate action against illegal dumping when citizens and contractors are not provided with designated disposal facilities, approved dumping sites or an authorised transportation mechanism.

Claims Of Unofficial Disposal Routes

Sajag Nagrik Manch also cited information allegedly shared by a contractor associated with a civic infrastructure project, who claimed on condition of anonymity that, due to the lack of adequate authorised disposal facilities, debris generated from road excavation is often transported through private arrangements to locations in Uran, Ulwe and nearby areas. The contractor further alleged that unofficial payments significantly increase transportation costs. These claims, however, could not be independently verified.

The issue has previously come under judicial scrutiny. Following proceedings before the Bombay High Court over illegal debris dumping in the Vahal area, the Urban Development Department constituted a high-level committee in January 2024 under the chairmanship of CIDCO's Joint Managing Director. Activists, however, maintain that little visible progress has been made towards establishing an integrated debris management system.

The organisation has urged the authorities to formulate a joint debris management policy for CIDCO and NMMC areas, notify authorised dumping sites, introduce a "Debris on Call" collection service, operationalise modern debris processing plants, implement a digital permit and tracking system for debris transportation, and make debris disposal plans mandatory for all redevelopment and major infrastructure projects.

"Action against illegal debris dumping is necessary. However, before imposing penalties, the administration has a statutory responsibility to establish a transparent and accessible official debris management system for citizens, contractors and public projects alike. The real issue is not merely illegal dumping, but the absence of authorised alternatives. Navi Mumbai urgently needs designated dumping sites, modern processing facilities, a 'Debris on Call' service and a transparent digital management system," said Bhimrao Sadaram Jamkhandikar, member of Sajag Nagrik Manch. Attempts to get in touch with officials to verify the concerns went unanswered.

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