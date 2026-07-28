Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe Against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre To DCP, Continues Stay On Bail

The Bombay High Court ordered a DCP-led probe into the alleged assault by corporator Ramesh Mhatre and kept the stay on his bail in force | File Photo

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday transferred the investigation into the alleged assault on doctors by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the concerned zone, expressing strong displeasure over the manner in which the probe had been handled so far.

The court also refused to lift its stay on the bail granted to Mhatre, saying the investigation must be completed fairly before his release can be considered.

Court Pulls Up Police

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad observed that the police had failed to conduct a proper investigation immediately after the incident and appeared to have extended undue consideration to the accused.

"There was virtually no investigation in the beginning," the Bench said, adding that the police had shown "rare respect" to Mhatre by even seeking permission from a magistrate to produce him through video conferencing for remand proceedings.

Directing the DCP to take over the investigation without delay, the court said the officer must ensure that the statements of the complainant, victims and witnesses are recorded promptly and that they are given adequate protection. The DCP has also been asked to submit a progress report when the matter is taken up on July 31.

Remarks On Public Conduct

The Bench was also critical of Mhatre's conduct, observing that an elected representative is expected to serve the public, not intimidate them.

"You are in public life. You have to work for the public. Why do you beat people in public? They are your voters," the court remarked. It also questioned why a person elected by the people would allegedly assault them, calling such conduct "strange and counterproductive".

Seeking removal of the stay on bail, senior counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for Mhatre, submitted that his client had spent more than 20 days in custody and was prepared to comply with any stringent conditions.

He told the court that Mhatre was even willing to remain outside Maharashtra until the investigation was over and the chargesheet was filed. "A lesson has been learnt. There is enough message sent to everybody," Ponda argued.

The Bench, however, was unconvinced. "We really hope so. We really wonder whether the message has really gone out," it observed.

Probe To Continue

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, who was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court), submitted that the investigation should be completed within a fixed timeline so that both the prosecution and the accused are treated fairly.

The prosecution informed the court that the statements of the complainant, two senior medical officers and three nurses had already been recorded, while the statements of around 10 more witnesses were yet to be taken. The state also assured the court that the investigation would be handed over to the DCP of Zone III, Kalyan, within two days.

The court also directed the police to provide protection to the complainant and other witnesses after it was informed that the complainant had received abusive phone calls and threats.

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Case Background

The case relates to the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital in Dombivli on July 6 following a dispute over the treatment of a pregnant patient.

Earlier this month, the High Court stayed the bail granted to Mhatre by a Kalyan court, describing the order as "perverse". Mhatre later surrendered and remains in judicial custody.

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